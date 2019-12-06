Detailed Week 10 Ratings Breakdown for AEW Dynamite vs. NXT

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite ended NXT’s two-week run on top in the ratings, getting 851,000 viewers compared to NXT’s 845,000. It also won in the adults 18-49 demographic (where AEW is undefeated), 0.32 to 0.29.

When removing the overrun, NXT would have had 838,000 viewers. However, because NXT’s audience skews older (50+), it’s likely the show would have won if not for the ongoing impeachment hearings. That doesn’t factor in DVR viewership, however, where AEW is stronger thanks to a younger audience. AEW’s demo drop by 0.06 (it was 0.39 last week) is said to be due to bad numbers among 18-34 women. Overall, NXT’s median age fell to 51.4 years old, while Dynamite was 45.3 years old.

The numbers in the WON’s detailed breakdown compare this week’s numbers with two weeks ago, instead of the numbers during a holiday week. AEW had a 0.17 in 12-17 (up 6.3% from two weeks ago), 0.19 in 18-34 (down 24%), 0.45 in 35-49 (down 17.8%) and 0.31 in 50+ (up 6.9%). The numbers were up overall but in their key demographics they were down and the audience is getting older. The audience was 65.1% male in 18-49 and 76.2% male in 12-17.

NXT was down 7.8% from two weeks ago. They had 0.12 in 12-17 (down 7.7%), 0.20 in 18-34 (up 5.3%), 0.38 in 35-49 (down 7.3%) and 0.38 in 50+ (down 5%). The audience was 63.2% male in 18-49 and 62% male in 12-17.

AEW won six of the eight quarters, only losing the first two in the viewership. In the 18-49 demographic, they won all eight, and only the fourth quarter was close. Here’s the breakdown of AEW Dynamite by quarters:

Q1: Young Bucks & Dustin Rhodes vs. Inner Circle – 893,000 viewers, 451,000 in 18-49

Q2: Rey Fenix vs. Trent – 817,000 viewers (lost 76,000), 402,000 in 18-49 (lost 49,000)

Q3: Cody promo – 870,000 viewers (up 53,000), 444,000 in 18-49 (up 42,000)

Q4: Dark Order video/Nyla Rose vs. Leva Bates – 794,000 viewers (down 76,000), 367,000 in 18-49 (down 77,000)

Q5: Chris Jericho/Jurassic Express segment/Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida – 909,000 viewers (up 115,000), 455,000 in 18-49 (up 88,000)

Q6: Statlander vs. Shida, Brandi Rhodes segment – 863,000 viewers (down 46,000), 396,000 in 18-49 (down 59,000)

Q7: Pentagon Jr vs. Christopher Daniels – 825,000 viewers (down 38,000), 381,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q8: Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela – 836,000 viewers (up 11,000), 380,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain – 944,000 viewers, 360,000 in 18-49

Q2: Dain vs. Dunne/Undisputed Era segment – 892,000 viewers (down 52,000), 362,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q3: Kushida video/Shayna Baszler vs. Xia Li – 851,000 viewers (down 41,000), 389,000 in 18-49 (up 27,000)

Q4: Kassius Ohno interview/Forgotten Sons vs. Leon Ruff & Adrian Alanis – 764,000 viewers (down 87,000), 355,000 in 18-49 (down 34,000)

Q5: Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim angle – 874,000 viewers (up 110,000), 800,000 in 18-49 (up 36,000)

Q6: Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno – 808,000 viewers (down 66,000), 779,000 in 18-49 (down 21,000)

Q7: KUSHIDA vs. Cameron Grimes – 830,000 viewers (up 22,000), 799,000 in 18-49 (up 20,000)

Q8: Undisputed Era vs. Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa and Dominik Dijakovic – 742,000 viewers (down 88,000), 759,000 in 18-49 (down 40,000)

In the first segment alone, AEW doubled with teenagers and had six times teenage male viewers as NXT (34,000 to 6,000). Meanwhile, NXT won women 18-34 (59,000 to 36,000), women 35-49 (121,000 to 95,000) and males 18-34 (85,000 to 74,000). AEW won males 35-49 (196,000 to 143,000) and NXT won 50+ (544,000 to 361,000). In the main events, NXT won teenage girls (3,000 to 2,000), 18-34 women (60,000 to 38,000) and 50+ (370,000 to 363,000). AEW won 35-49 women (88,000 to 70,000), teenage boys (38,000 to 4,000), men 18-34 (85,000 to 79,000) and men 35-49 (175,000 to 119,000). After AEW was over, NXT picked up 212,000 viewers in the overrun: 14,000 teenagers (8,000 boys, 6,000 girls), 23,000 18-34 (25,000 males, -2,000 females), 53,000 35-49 (29,000 men, 24,000 women) and 116,000 over the age of 50.

The teenage girl audience peaked for Dunne vs. Dain on NXT, and AEW only won that demo during the Cody segment. 18-34 women peaked for Ohno vs. Riddle and the Young Bucks six-man tag. 35-49 women peaked with Baszler vs. Li and the AEW’s six-man tag. Male teens peaked with the Undisputed Era angle and the Jericho angle. Males 18-34 and 35-49 also peaked with the Jericho interview, while 18-34 peaked for Ohno vs. Riddle with NXT and 35-39 peaked with the Kai/Yim/Ripley angle. 50+ peaked with Dain vs. Dunne and Statlander vs. Shida.