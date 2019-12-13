Detailed Week 11 Ratings Breakdown for AEW Dynamite vs. NXT

It was previously reported that this week’s episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT were tied in terms of overall viewership (778,000 each), but AEW was still ahead in the 18-49 demographic (0.28 to 0.24). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a detailed breakdown of this week’s ratings for both shows, segment-by-segment.

Without the overrun, NXT had 771,000 viewers. AEW won head-to-head in the first six quarters. The reason the shows were so close was due to NXT’s strong win during the main event, with a difference of 71,000. The overrun drew 881,000 viewers, gaining 125,000 for NXT. This is down from what NXT usually gets from the overrun, which is between 150,000 to 200,000. This suggests that those who normally wait until AEW is over to watch NXT, switched over early. The viewer switch happened early, which means that the quality of either match wasn’t a factor, but rather how important the matches were built up to seem.

NXT also had younger viewers this week, dropping to an age of 54.6 before the main event to 50.6 after. It’s overall median age was 54.5. Dynamite had its oldest audience to date with 45.8. However, AEW still won every quarter in the 18-49 demographic, including the main event. NXT only won that quarter with teenagers and women 18-34. AEW did particularly bad with teenagers that night. AEW won in 50-54, but NXT won in 55+. Both shows opened with 17,000 teenagers, while NXT was eventually up to 32,000 for the main event compared to 7,000 for AEW. In women 18-34, AEW started with 47,000 and ended with 33,000. NXT started with 27,000 and ended with 47,000. AEW peaked with the Jericho/Moxley segment and NXT peaked with their main event in both measures.

AEW started with 86,000 in women 35-49 and ended with 59,000. NXT started with 75,000 and ended with 44,000, and both shows peaked with the first quarter. In males 18-34, AEW started with 84,000 and ended with 85,000. NXT started with 61,000 and ended with 76,000. AEW peaked with Omega & Page vs. Spears & Sabian while NXT peaked with Belair vs. Carter. In males 35-49, AEW opened with 207,000 and ended with 171,000. NXt started with 157,000 and ended with 149,000. Both shows peaked with the first quarter. AEW averged 1.40 viewers per home while NXT averaged 1.28 viewers per home.

AEW won every demographic except teenagers and 50+, winning males 18-34 (83,000 to 67,000), women 18-34 (40,000 to 33,000), males 35-49 (176,000 to 151,000) and females 35-59 (66,000 to 55,000). AEW would have won without Spectrum cable losing an hour of the show in multiple markets, but it still would be down considerably from last week. AEW’s 0.28 in the 18-49 demographic was down 12.5% from last week. NXT was 0.24, down 17.2% from last week. AEW was down 8.6% and NXT was down 7.9% overall. There wasn’t much competition from other networks, outside of FOX News doing larger than usual numbers. NBA on ESPN had 1,159,000 viewers and 0.48 in 18-49, down from 1,537,000 and 0.54 for a college basketball game ESPN had last week.

AEW had 0.11 in 12-17 (down 35.3%), 0.18 in 18-34 (down 5.3%), 0.38 in 35-49 (down 15.6%) and 0.29 in 50+ (down 6.5%). The audience was 71.4% male in 18-49 and 66.4% male in 12-17. NXT had 0.11 in 12-17 (down 8.3%), 0.14 in 18-34 (down 30%), 0.34 in 35.49 (down 10.5%) and 0.38 in 50+ (same as last week). NXT’s audience was 70.8% male in 18-49 and 66.2% male in 12-17.

Here are the quarter breakdowns for Dynamite:

Q1: Jon Moxley squash/Jericho segment – 870,000 viewers, 424,000 in 18-49

Q2: Cody & QT Marshall vs. The Butcher and the Blade – 822,000 viewers (lost 48,000), 365,000 in 18-49 (lost 59,000)

Q3: MJF promo/Dark Order video – 814,000 viewers (down 8,000), 350,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q4: Big Swole vs. Emi Sakura/PAC promo – 796,000 viewers (down 18,000), 329,000 in 18-49 (down 21,000)

Q5: Kenny Omega & Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian & Shawn Spears – 784,000 viewers (down 14,000), 331,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

Q6: Omega/Page vs. Sabian/Spears, Sammy Guevara vs. Luchasaurus – 774,000 viewers (down 10,000), 341,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

Q7: Guevara/Luchasaurus, Inner Circle/Jurassic Express angle – 687,000 viewers (down 87,000), 311,000 in 18-49 (down 30,000)

Q8: The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz – 685,000 viewers (down 2,000), 311,000 in 18-49 (even)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza – 840,000 viewers, 320,000 in 18-49

Q2: Garza/Rush, Shayna Baszler video – 785,000 viewers (down 55,000), 296,000 in 18-49 (down 24,000)

Q3: Garza proposal/Raul Mendoza vs. Cameron Grimes – 759,000 viewers (down 26,000), 289,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q4: Travis Banks vs. Jaxson Ryker/Mia Yim video – 723,000 viewers (down 36,000), 282,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q5: Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai – 782,000 viewers (up 59,000), 311,000 in 18-49 (up 29,000)

Q6: Breezango vs. Singh Brothers – 742,000 viewers (down 40,000), 293,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q7: Bianca Belair vs. Kayden Carter – 783,000 viewers (up 41,000), 301,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)

Q8: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Keith Lee vs. Finn Balor – 776,000 viewers (down 27,000), 316,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)

Overrun: Ciampa/Lee/Balor – 901,000 (up 125,000), 385,000 (up 69,000)