Detailed Week 12 Ratings Breakdown for AEW Dynamite vs. NXT

It was previously reported that NXT managed to defeat AEW Dynamite in both measures this week, scoring 795,000 viewers and a 0.27 in the 18-49 demographic, compared to AEW’s 683,000 and 0.24. As always, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a detailed breakdown of this week’s ratings for both shows, segment-by-segment.

NXT had a really good week, and even set a record for them, earning an average of 1.32 viewers per home. AEW still had more in that regard, however, with 1.39 viewers per home. 344,000 of NXT’s viewers were between 18-49, while AEW had 319,000 in that age range. It’s believed that the impeachment hearings hurt both shows quite a bit, particularly NXT as it usually scores well in 50+. The report notes that without the hearings, AEW would have done its usual numbers, but NXT still had a strong show and clearly wasn’t hurt as much by them. It also notes that AEW will likely win with total viewers based on DVR patterns, but it will be much closer than it has been. NXT was 27th for the day in the demos and AEW was 30. Minus news programs, the only things beating them both are NBA on ESPN, MTV Challenge, Real Housewives of New Jersey and Black Ink Crew Chicago, the same as always.

NXT had a 0.12 in 12-17 (up 9.1%), 0.18 in 18-34 (up 28.6%), 0.36 in 35-49 (up 5.9%) and 0.36 in 50+ (5.3%). The show had 58.5% women and 68.1% males. AEW, meanwhile, had a 0.12 in 12-17 (up 9.1%), 0.16 in 18-34 (down 11.1%), 0.34 in 35-49 (down 10.5) and 0.27 in 50+ (down 6.9%). It was 68% male and 53.8% female.

AEW did manage to win males 35-49 (155,000 to 121,000), but NXT doubled them in women 35-49 (98,000 to 46,000). Cole vs. Balor scored very well among that demographic. In 18-34, NXT won with males 81,000 to 63,000, but AEW won 51,000 to 44,000 in women. It should be noted that quarter demo breakdowns were not available at the time the Observer was put out.

Here’s a quarter-by-quarter breakdown for NXT:

Q1: Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor – 977,000 viewers

Q2: Finish of Cole vs. Balor, Johnny Gargano return – 873,000 viewers (down 104,000)

Q3: Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest – 789,000 viewers (down 84,000)

Q4: KUSHIDA vs. Cameron Grimes – 764,000 viewers (down 25,000)

Q5: Finish of KUSHIDA vs Grimes/Io Shirai vs. Santana Garrett – 732,000 viewers (down 32,000)

Q6: Finish of Shirai vs. Garrett/Pete Dunne vs. Travis Banks – 766,000 viewers (up 34,000)

Q7: Finish of Dunne vs. Banks – 666,000 viewers (down 100,000)

Q8: Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley – 704,000 viewers (up 38,000)

And here’s a quarter-by-quarter breakdown for Dynamite:

Q1: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. Lucha Bros – 689,000 viewers

Q2: Finish of Page & Omega vs. Lucha Bros/post-match brawl – 691,000 viewers (up 2,000)

Q3: Cody & Darby Allin vs. The Butcher & The Blade – 702,000 viewers (up 11,000)

Q4: Awesome Kong squash/Nightmare Collective promo – 645,000 viewers (down 57,000)

Q5: Chris Jericho vs. Jungle Boy – 780,000 viewers (up 135,000)

Q6: Jericho interview/SCU interview – 667,000 viewers (down 113,000)

Q7: Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker – 638,000 viewers (down 29,000)

Q8: SCU vs. Young Bucks – 635,000 viewers (down 3,000)

The overrun saw 145,000 switch over to NXT for the finish of the main event.

As can be seen, NXT steadily lost viewers through the night, but came back somewhat strong for the main event between Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley (although they also gained some in the sixth quarter). AEW, meanwhile, slowly earned viewers until the Nightmare Collective segment, had a huge increase from the Jericho match, then continued to lose viewers all night.