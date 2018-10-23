Details For 2018 Ringside Fest Featuring Matt Hardy, Kurt Angle and More

– Ringside Collectibles has announced full details for this weekend’s Ringside Fest in New York City. The show will include appearances from Matt Hardy, Kurt Angle and Undisputed Era.

The full announcement is below:

RINGSIDE COLLECTIBLES, INC. presents the 15th annual RINGSIDE FEST scheduled for Saturday, October 27th 2018 at Carolines on Broadway in Times Square, New York City.

This blockbuster event includes appearances by:

NXT® Superstars The Undisputed Era™ Adam Cole™, Roderick Strong™, Kyle O’Reilly™ & Bobby Fish™ (appearing 9am-12pm)

WWE® Superstar Matt Hardy ® & WWE® Hall of Famer Kurt Angle™ (appearing 1pm-4pm)

Tickets are required for autograph and photo opportunities. Availability is very limited.

To order tickets and for more details visit http://www.RingsideFest.com!

Mattel’s design team will also be on hand with the latest WWE® Action Figures on display and answering questions from collectors!

Ringside Collectibles, Inc. is the #1 on-line retailer of Mattel WWE wrestling figures! Visit Ringside Collectibles at http://www.WrestlingFigures.com