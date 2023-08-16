New Details on Ace Steel’s Role & Status In AEW

Ace Steel has been back with AEW since Collision’s launch, and a new report has details on his status and role. As noted back in June before Collision’s launch, Steel was brought back after being fired for his involvement in the post-All Out 2022 backstage brawl and is involved in creative alongside CM Punk, specifically surrounding Punk’s role on the show. Fightful Select has some new details on Steel’s role and what he can and can’t do.

The report notes that Steel met with Tony Khan in the months leading to Collision’s launch and spoke with him about wrestling. It ended up being decided that he could return to AEW in a role while not, as previously reported, being allowed to be on the road with the company. Steel is allowed to work outside of AEW, and the word from sources is that his deal is up in fall 2024.

According to the report, Steel is said to confer on a lot of aspects and has periodic conversations with Khan. He suggests things for Punk’s creative specifically. There was a suggestion that Steel received back pay for the time he was out.