Details on AEW’s Taping Plans Through Week After Double Or Nothing

A new report has details on AEW’s plans to largely go live leading into AEW Double or Nothing on May 23rd. As previously reported, the company is going back to mostly live tapings starting next week with more of the talent expected to be in attendance that were for the previous taping.

According to the WON, the plan is to go live next week on May 6th and then tape for May 13th on either the 6th or 7th. That will allow for two weeks in quarantine before they return for the May 20th live taping, after which they will stay in Jacksonville, Florida (where they’re taping at Daily’s Place) for Double or Nothing on May 23rd and Dynamite on May 27th.

The company asked house in places that were hard hit by COVID-19 to begin quarantine so they can make it to the May 6th taping. There will be a much larger talent pool but much like the previous taping, those who don’t want to be there don’t have to be. Additionally, the talent based outside the US won’t be able to appear on the shows like most of the Japanese women, Bea Priestley, Jamie Hayter, PAC and Pentagon Jr. Hukaru Shida and Riho are believed to live in Florida and thus would likely be available.