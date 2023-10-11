Details On What Happened After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

PWInsider reports that after last night’s AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland and Bryan Danielson remained in the ring to celebrate. Christian Cage was dragged out as Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta returned and shook hands with Copeland. Copeland then played to the audience and went to the back.

Tony Khan came out and the fans chanted ‘happy birthday’. Tony Schiavone said more people wanted to say that too, and the roster came out, including Mark Henry and Copeland with one of his daughters. They all chanted ‘Happy Birthday’ as well, before Justin Roberts led the audience in singing to Khan. Khan thanked the fans, hyped Rampage and said it was the best birthday he ever had.

After the Rampage tapings, Khan did a crab dance with Yuta and Castagnoli.