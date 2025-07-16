– TNA executives Carlos Silva and Ross Forman have both been teasing an appearance and long-awaited return of former TNA World Champion AJ Styles at Slammiversary 2025. Fightful Select has an update on the matter.

When speaking to Carlos Silva for an interview ahead of Slammiversary, Silva reportedly leaned into the recent teases of AJ Styles making an appearance after being asked, without outright saying it. Silva noted that he likes the word “phenomenal,” and he expects Slammiversary to be a “phenomenal” night. Styles was nicknamed “Phenomenal” throughout his run in TNA Wrestling.

Fightful notes when asking internal sources regarding AJ Styles making a possible TNA return at Slammiversary, no one would offer a straight answer. However, one source reportedly said that they believe Styles would be there, otherwise, the teases would turn out to be a gross misstep.

As noted, Styles revealed earlier this year that he’d be open to making a one-off appearance in TNA. He said at the time, “I think it’d be fun to do something like that, like a one-off. I would definitely do it.”

Styles departed from TNA in early 2014, later joining WWE in early 2016. TNA Slammiversary 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, July 20 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.