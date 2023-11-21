Details On Alex Hammerstone’s MLW Deal Following Return At Fightland

Alex Hammerstone made his return to MLW TV at Fightland, and a new report has some details on his deal with the company. As reported, Hammerstone appeared at the PPV and joined Matt Cardona, Tom Lawlor, and MSL in the WTF World Titan Federation, attacking Alex Kane and Jacob Fatu after their MLW World Championship match. MLW had announced that Hammerstone joined the WTF after “being granted a release by MLW,” and Fightful Select reports that the announcement is actually true beyond the storyline purpose.

According to the site, Hammerstone reached an agreement with MLW where he will work the current storyline and finish up with MLW at the end of the year. If no deal is reached to keep him on board, he will be a free agent next year.

The deal was reportedly worked out days before Fightland and Hammerstone’s appearance was kept under wraps to the point that he wasn’t in the building throughout the night. Hammerstone came into the arena once the Kane vs. Fatu match began and was listed as “WTF OUTSIDER” on the rundown.