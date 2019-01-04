Details on All Elite Wrestling’s Rally Being Held Opposite Smackdown

– According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the timing of All Elite Wrestling’s “Double or Nothing” rally opposite next week’s Smackdown is coincidental. The show notes that Tuesday’s rally in Jacksonville, Florida is the earliest that AEW could book the show, due to everyone being in Japan for Wrestle Kingdom 13.

The rally was officially announced yesterday and was always intended to be held in Jacksonville, as that is where the company is based out of. The really is behind held in TIAA Bank Field, which is where the Jacksonville Jaguars play home games. Tony Khan, AEW’s president, is a co-owner of the Jaguars.