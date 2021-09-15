wrestling / News

Details and Photo Of What Happened After WWE NXT 2.0 Went Off the Air

September 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT New Logo

Wrestling Inc reports that after last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 went off the air, a special segment happened for the live audience. Johnny Gargano got on the mic and talked about the future of NXT while praising the locker room. Candice LeRae and Cameron Grimes also celebrated the new NXT. They were then joined by Shawn Michaels, which you can see in the photo below.

