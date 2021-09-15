Details and Photo Of What Happened After WWE NXT 2.0 Went Off the Air

Wrestling Inc reports that after last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 went off the air, a special segment happened for the live audience. Johnny Gargano got on the mic and talked about the future of NXT while praising the locker room. Candice LeRae and Cameron Grimes also celebrated the new NXT. They were then joined by Shawn Michaels, which you can see in the photo below.

After the show went off the air, Johnny Gargano talked up the future of NXT and put over the rest of the locker room, with help from LeRae, Grimes and a surprise Shawn Michaels sighting #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/J1U1nbbyBC — Jay Reddick (@runninjay) September 15, 2021