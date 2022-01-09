wrestling / News
Details Announced For This Week’s MLW Azteca
MLW has announced their plans for this week’s episode of MLW Azteca. The company announced on Sunday that the show will take place in the Espada Underground Fight Club.
You can see the full announcement below:
Location for Azteca’s second event revealed
Are you ready to go underground?
Cesar Duran has revealed the location for this Thursday’s MLW AZTECA.
After a capacity crowd of 5,000 watched the premiere in Tijuana’s Municipal Auditorium de Fausto Gutierrez Moreno, El Jefe is changing it up and going… underground.
The Espada Underground Fight Club will host the second episode of MLW AZTECA. Hosting some of Tijuana’s most notorious fights, the outdoor concrete setting is unlike any environment featured on MLW television ever.
With limited seating, Cesar Duran has personally invited guests to watch what he vows will be a great night of lucha.
Stream MLW AZTECA Thursdays at 8pm ET on MLW’s YouTube Channel and FITE.TV. You can also watch on cable and dish Saturdays at beIN Sports.
