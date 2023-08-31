Details On AR Fox Missing AEW All In, Reportedly Has Heat Over It

AR Fox missed AEW All In, and a new report notes there’s some heat on him over the situation. Fightful Select reports that Fox was planned to be teaming with Swerve Strickland against Sting and Darby Allin at the show, which obviously didn’t happen. Instead, Christian Cage teamed with Strickland in the match.

The report notes that Fox was unable to work the international date and hasn’t worked any since 2016, though it’s not clear why. AEW didn’t feel as if Fox was forthright about his ability to work outside of AEW. The late switch resulted in the match on Dynamite where Fox took a pinfall loss to Nick Wayne.

Fox is well-liked within AEW in general, though there’s heat on him over the matter. There was some discussion about whether or not he should stay with Mogul Affiliates, but ultimately it was decided to have the split happen.