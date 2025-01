Details on Attendance For WWE’s 2024 Holiday Tour

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has the attendance numbers for the WWE’s 2024 holiday tour, which ran from December 26 to 30. The tour averaged 8,986, down from 9,703 last year due to the drop in MSG attendance. Toronto, Los Angeles and Houston also got shows last year and not this year. The average attendance in 2022 was 7,154 and in 2021 it was 5,347.

December 26 at Madison Square Garden drew 12,700. Last year’s event had 15,831.

December 26 in Jacksonville drew 5,979.

December 27 in Pittsburgh drew 7,747.

December 28 in Orlando drew 7,864.

December 29 in Chicago drew 12,213 (700 short of capacity).

December 29 in Miami drew 6,745.

December 30 in Detroit drew 9,654. Last year’s event drew 8,477.