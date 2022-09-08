Details On Backstage Mood At AEW Dynamite, Mentions Of All Out Drama Not Permitted On Show

A new report provides some detail on the atmosphere backstage at AEW Dynamite following the drama that unfolded after Sunday’s All Out PPV. Fightful Select reports that the there was a “much more positive vibe” after the show. One member of the roster noted that it could not have been much worse than the general chaos from the previous days and said that the drama from the All Out media scrum and fight was “out of sight, out of mind” for a lot of the roster as they just wanted to work.

One other member of the roster said that they believed the best move for all involved in the drama in order to make up for the embarrassment publicly would be to get over things, make AEW money and put a spotlight on other stars as they did so.

It was noted in the report that there were no explicit mentions of the drama or those involved in the brawl permitted, as was noted by many. That included any mentions in promos, on commentary, or in social media. As of Tuesday, a lot of the roster didn’t know what they would be able to say about the situation and some content had to be adjusted for the show as a result.

Jon Moxley was originally set to take some time off, and sources in AEW said that they had planned to have him back by AEW’s Cincinnati show in October. Instead, he stayed around and helped lead the talent meeting yesterday and be part of the AEW World Championship tournament.

Talent yet to be told explicitly what will happen with CM Punk, though most who spoke to the site believe that it is all pending the investigation. Many people on the staff and roster say that it will all be superficial unless his suspension is unpaid or he is released, as he will be out of action with his arm injury for several months anyway. As of yesterday, the heat on Punk is as much about his media scrum tirade than anything else. One source noted that blaming Punk for all of the issues backstage was not fair, as they hit a high during the period of time he was gone.

Regarding Kenny Omega, Christopher Daniels and Michael Nakazawa, they were all set to appear at Japan for Tokyo Game Show to promote AEW Fight Forever and there’s no word as of yet if they’ve been pulled following their suspension.