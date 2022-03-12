Details on Backstage Reaction to Pete Dunne’s Name Change

Pete Dunne is now named Butch and is on WWE Smackdown, and a new report has some details on the reaction backstage to the change. As noted, Dunne debuted as Butch and was positioned as an ally of Sheamus and Ridge Holland on tonight’s show and joined in on their feud with the New Day.

According to Fightful Select, the word started going around backstage on Friday afternoon that “something very dumb” was planned for the show, with the word being a known star undergoing a name change. The site notes that there were wrestlers outside the company that knew about the name change on Thursday, and that some were speculating it’s a Bushwhackers-related rib as Ridge Holland’s real name is Luke. Another WWE alumnus thought it was a likely reference to “Butch” from the Little Rascals.