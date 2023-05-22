Details On Backstage Reaction To WWE Trying to Legalize Betting

WWE recently made some attempts to push toward legalizing betting on WWE matches, and a new report has some details on the reaction backstage. As previously reported, WWE had been talking to state gambling regulators to legalize betting on WWE matches, though they have encountered some resistance from regulators. Fightful Select reports that there have been concerns among some talent they’ve spoken to, though those concerns died down quickly because they don’t think it’s likely to happen.

According to the report, WWE roster members have said that they have not been briefed on the possibility of WWE getting into gambling that way, and many were surprised by some of the details that had been reported including concerns around the results of matches not being disclosed until a few hours before the match. The concern was that this could affect long-term input into the stories they are involved in.

One longtime talent told the outlet, “Usually, we don’t know the results of matches until about then anyway. There have been world title matches where people didn’t know until shortly before the match, so that won’t necessarily be that different. The concern comes in to where and what we can pitch, how that affects things, and the ability to get things changed that talent doesn’t agree with. There will be a lot of figuring out where and why changes are pushed for and from, and I think that this is probably more trouble than it’s worth.”

Again, the concerns have died down since they haven’t heard much about it since the story broke, and most don’t expect anything to happen out of it.