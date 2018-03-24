Details On Why Bayley Was Pulled From MSG Show

Before last weekend’s show at Madison Square Garden, it was advertised that John Cena and Nikki Bella would take on Elias and Bayley. When the actual event happened, Bayley was replaced by Sonya Deville. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via SportsKeeda) reports that Bayley was replaced for the simple reason that she is not a heel. They wanted to instead go with the standard heels vs. faces format for the match, which is why Deville replaced her. The match ended with Cena and Bella hitting stereo finishers on on their opponents for the win.