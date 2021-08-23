Details on Becky Lynch’s Planned Role on WWE Smackdown

A new report has a whopper of a detail regarding Becky Lynch’s role on Smackdown following her return at SummerSlam. PWInsider reports that Lynch will be working as the top heel of the women’s division on the brand and will initially feud with Bianca Belair, who she defeated in under a minute to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

The site notes that this was confirmed with multiple sources within WWE. They also report that until this week, Lynch had been positioned to return in October and not at SummerSlam. Lynch stepped in to face Belair after Sasha Banks was unable to compete at the show.

Lynch was last a heel for a brief period of time in 2018 when she was feuding with Charlotte Flair, a status that changed as WWE realized that fans were still supporting her over Flair. This was the start of her era as “The Man,” which grew into her becoming the top babyface on the woman’s roster and arguably in the entire company.