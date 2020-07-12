Details on Booking Decision For EVIL’s NJPW Dominion Win, EVIL Comments on Win

Some details have come out regarding EVIL’s big win at NJPW Dominion to capture the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships. As noted in our own Ian Hamilton’s review of the show, EVIL beat Tetsuya Naito with help from the Bullet Club and Dick Togo to win the titles and Wrestling Observer Radio has some details on it.

On the show, Dave Meltzer said that with the move positioning EVIL as a new top heel in the company, it gives NJPW a way to push the Bullet Club while Jay White and others are unable to travel to Japan due to the pandemic. Meltzer noted that this it was said in January that this was “going to be EVIL’s year” and that the move positions Bullet Club as the top heels opposite LIJ as more traditional babyfaces, similar to how when LIJ came around it positioned CHAOS as the new babyface group.

In a related note, EVIL posted to Twitter to comment on his win as you can see below: