WWE News: Details On Why Braun Strowman Isn’t Working Live Events This Weekend, Shane Helms On Those Who Questioned Titus O’Neil’s Statement, Video Of New Mattel WWE Figures
– The reason Braun Strowman isn’t working live events this weekend is because he’s currently on a promotional tour in India.
– Here is a video of the WWE figures revealed during SDCC 2018 this weekend, including Ronda Rousey and Vanguard1.
– Shane Helms responded to users that were questioning Titus O’Neil’s recent statement about WWE’s reinstatement of Hulk Hogan into the WWE Hall of Fame.
For anyone that questions @Titusoneilwwe ability and desire to forgive those that have said or shown racist remarks may want to look at the Ted Talk he gave Last year @Ucla @Tedxucla https://t.co/0OIZd7Kxzw
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) July 20, 2018
Thanks @ShaneHelmsCom
I’m nowhere near perfect, Made mistakes as well as I have had to ask for forgiveness and Give it as well. We can ALL Grow in various areas of our lives. Accept Full Responsibility when you’re wrong and in due season through ACTIONS Forgiveness&Respect come. https://t.co/SOL4B8t6nk
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) July 20, 2018