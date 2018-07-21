Quantcast

 

WWE News: Details On Why Braun Strowman Isn’t Working Live Events This Weekend, Shane Helms On Those Who Questioned Titus O’Neil’s Statement, Video Of New Mattel WWE Figures

July 21, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The reason Braun Strowman isn’t working live events this weekend is because he’s currently on a promotional tour in India.

– Here is a video of the WWE figures revealed during SDCC 2018 this weekend, including Ronda Rousey and Vanguard1.

– Shane Helms responded to users that were questioning Titus O’Neil’s recent statement about WWE’s reinstatement of Hulk Hogan into the WWE Hall of Fame.

