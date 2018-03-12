– A new report provides details on why Brock Lesnar may leave WWE after WrestleMania 34. Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Lesnar is intimating a departure due to the fact that WWE won’t let him fight in the UFC while under contract to them.

According to the site, WWE won’t allow Lesnar to compete due to the bad press he received over his failed drug test in connection with UFC 200. In addition, a loss in the UFC would negatively impact his brand value to WWE. Lesnar would likely only compete in the UFC for a big-money fight and that if such an opportunity doesn’t come up, he may never compete in MMA again. That said, a superfight with Jon Jones is possible, and it would be big enough that he could leave WWE so he isn’t forced to ask for permission for the fight.

The report added that it’s still possible Lesnar may be using the idea of a UFC move in order to gain leverage in negotiations with WWE. Lesnar is currently slated to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34.