Details On If Brock Lesnar Will Appear On RAW (SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are both in Dallas, Texas today, the site of tonight’s episode of RAW. So it seems that they will actually appear on the show.

It’s unknown if Roman Reigns, who was “suspended” last week by Vince McMahon, is at the event. As we previously reported, WWE is attempting to get heat on Lesnar by keeping him off camera and “hiding behind his contract.” This is allegedly being done to get the fans behind Reigns in time for Wrestlemania 34.