Details On Bryan Danielson’s Last Months Leading Up To Retirement At AEW WrestleDream

Bryan Danielson had the last match of his full-time career at AEW WrestleDream on Saturday, and a new report has details on his status going forward and more. As noted, Jon Moxley defeated Danielson to win the AEW World Championship at last night’s PPV, and Danielson was stretchered out following a brutal attack by Moxley’s group including a heel turn by Wheeler Yuta. Fightful Select reports that Danielson has been working without a contract for the last several months and does not have any additional contracts, making him effectively a free agent from here. Danielson has been open about the fact that he doesn’t see himself returning to WWE.

The site reports that AEW hopes he will occasionally wrestle for them and resume some backstage duties when he’s ready to do so, though Danielson has said that he has to get his neck fixed first in several interviews which means surgery is likely.

The report notes that AEW’s doctors did not allow Danielson to be involved in the Blood & Guts match for his health, something AEW had hoped would be possible. Danielson competed in several regular matches in the last few months which he was obviously cleared for. The AEW star had done several interviews about his health status which were all truthful comments, and the report notes Danielson had even thought by the time his match with Moxley was happening that he probably should not have done some of his matches leading up to WrestleDream.

The report notes that Danielson specifically wanted to lose to Moxley to end his full-time career, and that Swerve Strickland had been adamant that he wanted to tap out to lose to Danielson at AEW All In instead of “passing out” or the like. Danielson’s match with Strickland at All In had been planned since earlier this year and it was known that Danielson would be the man to end Strickland’s reign essentially since the reign began.