WWE News: Update on Candice LeRae’s Signing Status, Alternate Footage of Kane’s Brawl With Brock Lesnar on Raw

– In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Wrestlezone.com), Dave Meltzer has an update on the potential status of Candice LeRae joining WWE. According to the report, LeRae is on WWE’s radar, and she’s currently in the process of being cleared to sign with the company. That means that LeRae will likely be off the independent wrestling scene soon in order to join WWE.

Additionally, the report says that both LeRae and Rachael Ever (aka Rachael Ellering) were the most liked workers brought in by WWE for the Mae Young Classic.

– WWE released a new video showing some unseen and alternate footage of Kane’s brawl with Brock Lesnar from last Monday’s edition of Raw on January 1. You can check out that video in the player below.