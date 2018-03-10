Details On When Carmella Might Cash In Her Money in the Bank Contract (SPOILERS)

In the latest edition of Backstage in WWE with Brad Shepard and Jon Fisher (via Bodyslam.net), Shepard revealed that the current plan in WWE is reportedly for Carmella to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase at Wrestlemania and lose.

He said: “Carmella, I’m told could very well cash in her Money in the Bank at WrestleMania and lose. Well apparently from what I’ve heard she’s okay with it. She’s down to do it. She basically knows Asuka is going to be champ and she doesn’t have a chance of winning the championship from her so it’s kinda like, ‘You might as well make the most of losing. Why not WrestleMania?’”

Wrestlemania 34 happens on April 8 in New Orleans.