Details on Chemical WWE Reportedly Using to Fight COVID-19 at Performance Center
Triple H noted during the Q1 WWE earnings call that the company is using a chemical to fight COVID-19 at the Performance Center, and details around it have been revealed. During the call, Triple H said that they were working with Allied BioScience and using a spray of the company’s which coats all surfaces and lasts for 90 through 120 days.
While the name of the spray has not revealed, as Wrestling Inc notes the website for Allied BioScience promotes a product called SurfaceWise, which is described as follows:
SurfaceWise™
SurfaceWise™ is an EPA-registered surface coating (EPA Reg. Number: 92082-1) that provides an invisible barrier to inhibit the growth of bacteria, fungi (mold and mildew) and algae which cause odor, staining and discoloration. This revolutionary coating has been demonstrated to provide continuous protection, when used as directed, on a variety of treated surfaces, including plastic, stainless steel, mattresses, rubber, dry wall, painted surfaces, and textiles.
How this Long-lasting Surface Coating Works
The odorless and invisible coatings, while non-toxic to humans and non-aquatic pets, bond to the surface and create a hostile environment that disrupts the cell membranes and prevents these organisms from attaching and thriving on treated surfaces.
