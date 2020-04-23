Details on Chemical WWE Reportedly Using to Fight COVID-19 at Performance Center

Triple H noted during the Q1 WWE earnings call that the company is using a chemical to fight COVID-19 at the Performance Center, and details around it have been revealed. During the call, Triple H said that they were working with Allied BioScience and using a spray of the company’s which coats all surfaces and lasts for 90 through 120 days.

While the name of the spray has not revealed, as Wrestling Inc notes the website for Allied BioScience promotes a product called SurfaceWise, which is described as follows: