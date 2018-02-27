Details on Classic Shows and Collections Coming to WWE Network

PWInsider reports that WWE will add WWWF All-Star Wrestling next month to the WWE Network Vault, which is the first time the weekly series has been seen in decades. 92 episodes will be uploaded in the first week of March. Meanwhile, planned March collections include Chris Jericho and Becky Lynch.

The plan for April is to add episodes of WCW Saturday Night and in May add all remaining episodes of Mid-Atlantic Wrestling TV. Planned April collections include Ted DiBiase Sr. and Finn Balor.