Details on Construction of WWE’s ThunderDome, Crew Optimistic About How It Will Come Across

A new report has some details on the construction in place for WWE’s “ThunderDome” presentation at the Amway Center that will kick off on Friday for Smackdown. According to Fightful Select, those working on the set for the venue are optimistic that the presentation will come across well. The sources noted to the site that it is not like anything they’ve ever been involved in.

The report notes that the heavy work is complete and was originally set to be located somewhere much larger, but it was able to be fit into the Amway Center due to the lack of fans. The lower bowl will have video screens and the virtual audience members that were previously reported, and there is said to be a flooring laid down with over 100 lights. TIn addition, there are video boards running over the ring along 16 lines that would be a problem in obstructing views if fans were present.