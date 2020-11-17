Details Of Recent Court Order In Sonya Deville Stalking Case

As previously reported, a recent hearing was held in the case involving Sonya Deville’s stalker, with her restraining order against the accused being extended indefinitely until there is a resolution in the case.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, a court record states that the next hearing related to the order of protection is set to take place on January 28, 2021. The court order states that Phillip A. Thomas, the accused, “shall not commit, or cause any other person to commit, any acts of stalking against Petitioner, including stalking, cyber-stalking, aggravated stalking, or any criminal offense resulting in physical injury or death. Respondent shall not commit any other violation of this injunction through an intentional unlawful threat, word, or act to do violence to Petitioner.”

Johnson also notes that the court order includes language that prevents Thomas (who is currently jailed in Tampa) from being in the vicinity of Deville’s home, within 100 feet of her vehicles or any place where Deville and her family members or acquaintances “regularly frequent.” In addition, Thomas cannot possess a firearm or ammunition.

Thomas has been charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief.