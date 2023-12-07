wrestling / News
Details On Identities of Recently-Trademarked NXT Names
December 7, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, WWE filed to trademark several new NXT ring names, including Dion Lennox and Kanu Carver. PWInsider has details on which wrestlers two of the names have been assigned to.
Dion Lennox was given to Andrzej Hughes-Murray, a former linebacker with the Los Angeles Rams. He was signed this past summer.
Kanu Carver was given to Kevin Robertson, a former Temple University defensive tackle. He was signed this past June.
More Trending Stories
- Details On When QT Marshall Initially Resigned From AEW, Non-Compete Clause
- Bobby Lashley Confirms Some People Were ‘Very Against’ CM Punk’s WWE Return
- Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Breaks Colorado State Shot Put Record (Pic)
- Kevin Nash Addresses Bryan Danielson Being on Disciplinary Committee That Ruled on CM Punk’s AEW Firing