Details On Identities of Recently-Trademarked NXT Names

As previously reported, WWE filed to trademark several new NXT ring names, including Dion Lennox and Kanu Carver. PWInsider has details on which wrestlers two of the names have been assigned to.

Dion Lennox was given to Andrzej Hughes-Murray, a former linebacker with the Los Angeles Rams. He was signed this past summer.

Kanu Carver was given to Kevin Robertson, a former Temple University defensive tackle. He was signed this past June.