Details On Elias’ Current WWE Status, Vignettes Reportedly Filmed

A new report has some details regarding Elias’ current status, noting that some vignettes were recently filmed for him. The WWE star has not been seen on TV since August of last year, when he had some vignettes in which he said Elias was “dead.” As was noted in December, there was a plan to repackage him in trunks and with a new look, but it was too close in appearance to Randy Savage and Vince McMahon nixed the idea.

Fightful Select reports that there were some vignettes filmed and that he had been tentatively scheduled to return to Raw but noted that, as we all know, until firm plans are set it doesn’t mean much. There was also a name change that was pitched, though it is not known what the pitched name was or if it was approved.