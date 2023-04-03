Details On Finish To Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, How Long Ago It Was Planned, More

As previously reported, Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania, continuing his historic reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Fightful Select reports that the plan for Roman to win has been in the works for some time and wasn’t a last minute thing.

It was noted that originally, Reigns vs. Rhodes wasn’t even the plan for the main event, as there were pitches for Cody to face John Cena. When Vince McMahon was in charge of creative, there were no plans for Reigns to lose or for Cody to win the belts. Once he ‘retired’, plans were put into motion for Cody to main event.

Backstage, there were people who defended the idea of Roman winning and there was discussion that he would do so. However, the finish o the match was set weeks ago and several people were made aware of it. It’s unknown when talent was informed. The interference plan wasn’t given to talent, referees or ringside staff until yesterday, and the involvement of several people was unknown.

Meanwhile, Vince McMahon was not involved in the decision, according to sources.