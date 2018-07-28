More Details on First NXT UK TV Tapings

– As previously reported, the NXT UK brand is set to hold events this weekend in Cambridge, England. PWInsider reports that these will be the first NXT UK TV tapings.

Superstars set for the tapings include WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, Zack Gibson, Toni Storm, Joe Coffey, Jinny, Jordan Devlin, Mark Andrews and Charlie Morgan. Additionally, Noam Dar, Rhea Ripley, Nixon Newell and Dakota Kai, among others, are reportedly set to appear at the tapings.