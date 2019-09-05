Details on Florida Resident Who Discovered Lost AEW World Title Belt, Received $200 Reward

– The Tallahassee Democrat reported on the situation with Chris Jericho’s AEW World Championship title belt being stolen and later being found, with some information on who discovered the title belt. According to the report, Tallahassee’s Frank Price was the one who discovered the title.

Price and his family were driving home from Port St. Joe Bay when they saw a velvet bag on Highway 20 near Capital Circle Southwest. They reportedly didn’t look in the bag until they got home, Price said, “I think I said something like, ‘Whoa, it’s a huge wrestling belt, check this thing out!’ I never would have guessed that if I had a lifetime of guesses.” Price added they initially thought it was a replica or costume belt, stating, “At that time there was nothing in the news about anything being lost or stolen. So we thought it was just a replica or a costume or something like that.”

Price later created a listing for the belt on Lost & Found on Craigslist Tallahassee. It wasn’t until later that people started pointing out to him the reports of the stolen AEW title belt that he’d realized he had found Jericho’s lost title. After realizing he had the genuine article, he called the Tallahassee Police Department and brought the belt to an investigator and answered some questions on how he found it.

While at the police station, he met Mike’s Limousine owner, Mike Vaughn, who had given Jericho the ride to Longhorns Steakhouse. Vaughn was reportedly file an insurance claim for the missing title belt and was very pleased it was found. As a reward, he gave Price $200 for locating it.

Price added on what he thinks happened, “I think what happened is they just set it on the trunk of the limo and it just fell off. The only other possibility is that it was part of a pro-wrestling plot setup. They need all the publicity they can get.”

The AEW World Championship belt currently resides in the safe, or possibly not so safe, possession of Chris Jericho at this home.