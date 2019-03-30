wrestling / News
WWE News: Details For First Five Episodes of Miz & Mrs Season 2, Adam Cole Plays Streets of Rage 2
The second season of Miz & Mrs will debut on April 2 on the USA Network at 10 PM ET, after Smackdown Live. Here are descriptions for the first five episodes:
4/2 – “BABY’S FIRST SUMMERSLAM” – Mike and Maryse take Monroe to Summerslam and Mike gets an embarrassing tan.
4/9 – “MR. MIZANIN’S NEIGHBORHOOD” – Mike and Maryse get in trouble with their new neighbors and have to make amends the Mizanin way.
4/16 – “MIZ & MARYSE ALONE TIME” – Mike and Maryse move Monroe into her crib so they can get some sleep and revive their sex life.
4/23 – “SHOP ‘TIL YOU DRAFT’ – Mike runs errands with Monroe while trying to do his fantasy football drafts at the same time.
4/30 – “THREE DUDES AND A BABY’ – Mike, Dolph Ziggler, and Ryan Cabrera must take care of baby Monroe after a rowdy boys’ night.
– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Adam Cole and Xavier Woods playing Streets of Rage 2.
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Goes on Date With New Woman (Pic)
- AIW Owner Reveals Hilarious Reaction by Scott Steiner to Being Booked Against Swoggle
- Latest On WrestleMania Plans for John Cena and Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin Match
- WWE Attempting To Block Independent Wrestling From Tampa Area During Wrestlemania Weekend Next Year