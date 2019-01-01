wrestling / News
Details For This Week’s Two STARDOM Events
– PWInsider reports that STARDOM will hold two Shinkiba 1st Ring events tomorrow and Wednesday, with talents from the UK and USA included.
Tomorrow’s show includes:
*Viper vs. “the Three Sisters” Hanan and her twin sisters Rina and Hina in a handicap match
*Natsuko Tora vs. Alex Gracia (from Texas trained by Texas Wrestling Academy and Rudy Boy Gonzalez) vs. Kaori Yoneyama
*Mary Apache and Sadie Gibbs (from England) vs. Jungle Kyona and Ruaka
*Kagetsu, Hazuki, Natsu Sumire vs. Hana Kimura, Jamie Hayter, and Bobbi Tyler (not familiar at all with Tyler but she’s also from England)
*Elimination match: Momo Wantanabe, Utami, AZM, Bea Priestley, and Konami vs. Tam Nakano, Arisa Hoshiki, Starlight Kid, Saki Kashima, and Natsumi.
Wednesday’s show features:
*Jamie Hayter vs. Ruaka
*Mary Apache, Natsumi, and Sadie Gibbs vs. Hanan, Rina, and Hina
*Viper and Bea Priestley vs. Hana Kimura and Bobbi Tyler
*Momo Wantanabe, AZM, and Konami vs. Tam Nakano, Saki Kashima, and Alex Gracia
*Kagetsu, Hazuki, Natsu Sumire vs. Jungle Kyona, Natsuko Tora, Kaori Yoneyama
*Future of STARDOM champ Starlight Kid defends vs. Utami.
*Battle Royal. Rules are over the top rope elimination or that you can be eliminated by pinfall or submission.
– There will also be a STARDOM show on January 6 in Osaka. STARDOM is also teasing announcements for their STARDOM World streaming service for the end of this month.
– STARDOM will run a show on Wrestlemania weekend in Queens, New York at Club Amazura on April 5 at 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.
Tickets will be sold at this link tonight!https://t.co/AK3K4XzPBv …
00:00 Mignight Eastern time USA
23:00 central time USA
21:00 West Coast USA
明日の日本時間午後2時にセール。 pic.twitter.com/Lj1DpCOWsD
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 24, 2018