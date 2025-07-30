Details On How Gabe Kidd’s Recent Injury Changed Plans For NJPW G1 Climax

As previously reported, Gabe Kidd is no longer part of the NJPW G1 Climax tournament as he suffered a knee injury in his first match. Fightful reports that Kidd’s injury did cause some changes to the plans for the tournament, but not as many as you might think. Sources in the company described the matter as ‘touch and go’ before the tournament even started. They originally were worried that Kidd suffered a torn MCL, but it turned out to be a hyperextension. That was still enough to have him removed.

Kidd ended up forfeiting all of his matches and the overall rankings were changed as a result. However, sources indicated that Kidd likely wasn’t set for the semifinals, which made it easier to pull him.