Credit: WrestleZone:

Following last night’s WWE Raw, Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh came out to address the live crowd. They berated the crowd for cheering on someone like Braun Strowman before proceeding to try and help the fans find their inner peace with Jinder. This led to Strowman coming back out and dishing out Running Powerslams and cleaning house to send the fans home happy.