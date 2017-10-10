Details on What Happened After Last Night’s Raw: Rollins & Ambrose in Action

Credit Pete Kilmer and Pwinsider.com:

After Raw went off the air in Indianapolis, they held a match with WWE Raw Tag Team champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defending against Cesaro and Sheamus.

They had some fun early on as Seth put on Kalisto’s jacket and led a ‘lucha” chant for a few.

The title match itself was a fun back and forth bout with the Bar in control of Rollins for some time until he pushed Cesaro across the ring. Cesaro turned around and kicked Dean off the ring onto the floor, preventing a tag. The Bar controlled Rollins until Seth finally broke free and got the hot tag to Ambrose.

The champs retained. Sheamus Fireman carried Cesaro up the ramp. Seth and Dean addressed the crowd and thanked Indianapolis for all the memories and for believing in the Shield.