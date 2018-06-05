WWE News: Details on What Happened After Last Night’s Raw, Bayley Wants Alexa Bliss’ MITB Spot, Finn Balor Shares His Experience With Special Olympics Athletes

– After last night’s WWE Raw went off the air, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley defeated Jinder Mahal, Elias, and Sami Zayn…

Dark match was Reigns, Rollins, and Lashley defeating Elias, Jinder, and Sami. Sending the fans home happy. #RAW #WWEHouston pic.twitter.com/INNeN3ac7V — Tired Man (@VeryTired111) June 5, 2018

– During a tag match on last night’s WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss faked an injury, leading to Bayley making the save for Ember Moon & Sasha Banks. Bayley is more than willing to take Bliss’ spot if she’s too injured to compete…

– Here is Finn Balor sharing his experience with the Special Olympics athletes at last night’s WWE Raw…