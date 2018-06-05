Quantcast

 

WWE News: Details on What Happened After Last Night’s Raw, Bayley Wants Alexa Bliss’ MITB Spot, Finn Balor Shares His Experience With Special Olympics Athletes

June 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Raw

– After last night’s WWE Raw went off the air, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley defeated Jinder Mahal, Elias, and Sami Zayn…

– During a tag match on last night’s WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss faked an injury, leading to Bayley making the save for Ember Moon & Sasha Banks. Bayley is more than willing to take Bliss’ spot if she’s too injured to compete…

– Here is Finn Balor sharing his experience with the Special Olympics athletes at last night’s WWE Raw…

