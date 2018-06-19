Details on What Happened After Last Night’s WWE Raw

According to Andrew Minchand wrestlinginc.com, here is what happened after last night’s WWE Raw went of the air…

Baron Corbin walked off the stage, which left Owens with Strowman. Owens pleaded with Strowman to have mercy on him, and noted that Strowman almost ended his career last night at Money in the Bank. Owens said that he was still here standing today and that had to count for something, and asked Strowman to reconsider his offer from earlier. Braun then pointed at Balor, indicating that he already had a partner. Owens argued and pleaded some more before trying a sneak attack. Strowman caught Owens and hit him with a powerslam, which was followed by Balor nailing Owens with the Coup de Gras. Strowman and Balor then high-fived fans at ringside and went to the back.