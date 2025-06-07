Details On The IInspiration’s TNA Return, Team Reportedly Under Contract

The IInspiration are back in TNA, and they’re officially signed to the company according to a new report. As reported, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay made their returns to the company on the Against All Odds Countdown show. Fightful Select reports that the two are under contract to TNA and that they are the former champions that were reported late last week week as returning to the company.

The site reports that the deal was made in the last couple of weeks, with sources familiar with the situation stating that they’re under one-year deals with options to mutually extend if both sides wish. Sources in TNA said that the recent regime changes contributed to their decisions to return and that TNA had been looking at bringing in additional tag teams for the Knockouts.