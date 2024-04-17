More Details On Incarceration Of Man Suing WWE & AEW For Plagiarism

A new report has a couple of additional details on the incarceration of the man suing AEW and WWE on claims of plagiarism. As reported yesterday, Anthony Duane Wilson asked for his lawsuit against the two US wrestling companies be paused due to the fact that he is incarcerated in Trumbull County Jail for throwing a milk carton full of urine at a corrections officer. WFMJ-21 in Ohio has a few details on the court proceeding that resulted in Wilson’s incarceration.

The new report notes that the incident took place on January 29th, 2023 and saw Wilson throw the milk carton through an opening in the jail’s discipline pod. Wilson pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the charge of fifth-degree harassment by an inmate with a bodily substance. However, the court ruled that he was competent to stand trial. He was released from jail after the incident but his bond was revoked afterward and he is now in jail awaiting sentencing, and faces up to a year in jail for the incident.

Wilson refiled his lawsuit in January alleging that they commited “plagiarism, market damages, product damages, personal damages and financial damages.” The lawsuit had previously been dismissed in November 2023 after neither AEW nor WWE had been served with the suit within 90 days, though it was dismissed without prejudice which meant that it could be refiled.