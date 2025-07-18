More Details On Injuries To Will Ospreay, Mina Shirakawa

A new report has some more information on the injuries to both Will Ospreay and Mina Shirakawa. As reported, Ospreay is set to take some time off to heal up some injuries and was written off TV by a stretcher job during the main event of All In: Texas. The WON reports that Ospreay has been hurt for a while and the plan was for him to go through All In: Texas and rest. Ospreay’s injuries are said to be worse than originally thought and he will be seeing a doctor in the US next week to be fully checked out. Still no word on how long he’ll be out.

As for Shirakawa, she was announced on Dynamite to have suffered a broken hand during the women’s Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas. The WON reports that the injury did not take place during the finish of the match as said on TV, and that it happened when she “connected way too hard” with a spinning backfist to Thunder Rosa.