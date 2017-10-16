More Details On Interbrand Matches For Survivor Series

As we previously reported, WWE is planning an inter-brand match between WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series this year.

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Dave Meltzer said that the match will be non-title. Meltzer also noted that WWE has had the idea for a “long time” of doing RAW vs. Smackdown matches at the event, same as they did last year, so there may be more inter-brand matches at the show.

Survivor Series happens on November 19 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.