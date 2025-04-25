Details On International Netflix Viewership For Wrestlemania 41, Doesn’t Crack Top Ten

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has details on the international viewership for WWE Wrestlemania 41, where it was available for streaming on Netflix. Of course, in the United States, the show was available through Peacock.

Neither night of Wrestlemania was in the top 10 on Netflix for the week. This would mean it had less than 2,700,000 views, possibly less than 3,700,000 total viewers outside of the US. However, the Royal Rumble previously cracked the top ten with 2,100,000 views, so it varies.

Wrestlemania Saturday was #4 for the week in the UK and Saudi Arabia. It was #6 for Saturday and #9 for Sunday in Mexico; #10 for Saturday in New Zealand; #8 for Saturday in India, #3 for Saturday and #6 for Sunday in Canada and #9 for Saturday in Australia. In most countries, the Sunday show will likely be in next week’s full week listings. Saturday could play into that, but it’s less likely.

For viewing on April 21 (Monday), the Sunday show was #1 for the day in Australia, India, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the UK. It was #4 in Canada and #6 in Mexico. For viewing on April 22, it was #10 in Australia, #2 in Saudi Arabia, #7 in New Zealand, #5 in India and #7 in the UK.

Wrestlemania Saturday was #1 on April 19 in Canada and Mexico. It was #1 on April 20 in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Saudi Arabia and India.