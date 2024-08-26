Details On Jamie Hayter’s AEW Return At All In

Jamie Hayter returned to AEW TV at All In, and a new report has some details around her return. Hayter returned on the Zero Hour pre-show for the first time since May of 2023, and Fightful Select has confirmed that she is cleared for in-ring action. A short squash match was considered at one point for her return.

According to the report, a return to the ring became more of a possibility over the past few months and a tentative plan for an All In return was put into place. The report cites sources close to Hayter who said that she was at an AEW taping recently to meet with Khan, which was kept quiet, and that while there was a general idea of the plan for her at the show it was not finalized until last week.