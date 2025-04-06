Details On How Jay White’s Injury Affected AEW Dynasty Creative Plans

Jay White is out with injury and a new report notes how the injury affected plans for tonight’s AEW Dynasty. As reported, White suffered a broken hand on last week’s Collision which forced him out of the Owen Hart Cup. Fightful Select reports that the injury affected the plan for Dynamite and Dynasty and that the working plan had been for White to face Will Ospreay at tonight’s show.

Kevin Knight was inserted into White’s spot for the tournament and tonight’s show. There’s no word on who was planned to win in the original plan and that sources in the company say that the plans for the tournament have been kept close to the vest, with pitches from talent and creative still taking place in recent weeks.

The report noted that Orange Cassidy’s injury is expected to potentially keep him out of action for some time, while Mark Davis is hoped for a possible return in four to eight weeks. White’s injury could end him needing surgery.