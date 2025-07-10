Details on Jelly Roll’s Involvement At This Year’s WWE Summerslam

As previously reported, Jelly Roll will appear on tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, and it is expected to be the start of an extended storyline. PWInsider reports that the Grammy-award winner is actually going to wrestle as part of that storyline and will do it at Summerslam. He has been training for his in-ring debut.

The storyline will see the singer working with a top babyface. It’s unknown which star it will be, except that it won’t be Cody Rhodes. Jelly Roll has previously said that he would like to drop weight in order to do something in WWE and it seems he is doing that.